MOH to establish Covid-19 Assessment Centre to rank patients’ illness severity

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on January 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The Health Ministry has decided to establish a Covid-19 Assessment Centre that will categorise patients by symptom severity in a bid to take some strain of the country’s public healthcare system.

During a press conference today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Covid-19 patients will be placed according to their risk of becoming severely or critically ill.

He added that details will be ironed out later this week, following discussions with the private sector.

“We are looking into coordinating the public and the private sector through a Covid-19 Assessment Centre. All cases will be assessed in the centre, and as I said, once they have been assessed, whether, for example, low-risk groups and young-patients, (they) can be actually monitored at home.

“Then we will look into how they can be monitored at home using MySejahtera and we rope in the general practitioners as well to assist MoH to look into how we can monitor patients at home,” he said.

