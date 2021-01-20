Johor police: Rusty hand grenade discovered in Skudai

Johor police said a rusty old hand grenade was found by members of the public under a tree by the roadside in Skudai today. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Jan 20 — A rusty old hand grenade was found by members of the public under a tree by the roadside in the vicinity of Taman Universiti, Skudai, here, today.

Johor Baru Utara district police chief ACP Rupiah Abd Wahid said police received information regarding the discovery of the object at 11am, today.

She said from the investigation it was found that the bomb was an old PRB 36 hand grenade, measuring 11.43cm long with a circumference measuring 20.32cm.

According to Rupiah, the bomb disposal unit of the Johor contingent police headquarters destroyed the bomb at 5pm, today.

“The bomb was destroyed without any incident involving loss of life or any property damage,” she said in a statement here, today.

She said so far, no motive and threat of crime had been reported following the bomb’s discovery. She called on people who found any objects such as bombs or explosives not to touch or move them.

“If they find such an object, the public should immediately report its discovery to the nearest police station,” she added. — Bernama