Covid-19: Three Malaysians among new community cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 — Three Malaysians were among the four new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore today, said the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

The ministry said they are working at the same place of Case 59429, a 39-year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident at BS Industrial & Construction Supply Pte Ltd.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on January 18, it said in its full data released here.

All three of them are work pass holders with one conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital while the other two to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

As these three newly confirmed cases linked to Case 59429, they formed a new cluster here.

As at noon today, Singapore recorded a total of 40 new cases, of which 36 imported, and four locally transmitted cases, thus, bringing the total number of infections to 59,197.

To date, the republic has classified 2,378 as imported cases; 2,311 community cases; and 54, 508 dorm residents.

With the new cluster linked to Case 59429, it takes the total clusters here to six. — Bernama