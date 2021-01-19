Female student from Malaysia among new symptomatic imported cases in Singapore

A health worker puts a test tube into biohazard plastic after collecting a sample for Covid-19 testing in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, January 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SINGAPORE, Jan 19 — The Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) today confirmed that one of the five symptomatic imported cases reported today is a 28-year-old female student from Malaysia.

Labelled as Case 59,422, the Student’s Pass holder arrived from her home country, said the ministry in its full data released here.

As at noon today, Singapore recorded 26 new imported cases of which 21 are asymptomatic, while five were symptomatic.

The republic also reported four new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infections with two asymptomatic and two symptomatic.

In all, 30 new cases were reported here today, thus, bringing the total number of infections to 59,157.

A new cluster was also formed today linked to Case 59,343, a 33-year-old male Chinese national who works at Golden Bridge Foods Manufacturing Pte Ltd.

The new cluster takes the total clusters here to five. — Bernama