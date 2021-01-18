Penang police deny kicking motorcycle causing rider, pillion to crash into car

North-east district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said based on the initial investigation, they found the alleged incident happened at 5.20pm at a traffic light junction near a supermarket in Tanjung Tokong here when the three URB personnel were patrolling in Jalan Sri Pinang. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 18 — The police have denied that three personnel of the Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) kicked a motorcycle carrying two men, causing them to crash in an incident at a traffic light intersection in Tanjung Tokong, yesterday which has since gone viral on social media.

North-east district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said based on the initial investigation, they found the alleged incident happened at 5.20pm at a traffic light junction near a supermarket in Tanjung Tokong here when the three URB personnel were patrolling in Jalan Sri Pinang.

“The police who were patrolling came across a motorcycle with two men without helmets and the police had ordered them to stop for an inspection but (the motorcyclist) continued to speed away.

“The URB personnel chased them and when they arrived at a traffic light near a supermarket there, the two men on the motorcycle did not stop (beating the red light) before colliding with a car at the intersection,” he said in a statement today.

He said as a result of the collision, the two men fell and were injured, while the driver of the car was not injured but his vehicle was damaged, namely dented in the front and the headlights and bumper were broken

Soffian said the driver of the car involved in the accident lodged a police report and further investigations were being conducted into the incident.

“Police are conducting further investigations including examining closed circuit television (CCTV) footage and urged those with any information on the incident to come to the nearest police station or contact investigating officer Insp Shahrul Nizam at 010-9771517 to assist police in their probe,” he said. — Bernama