MetMalaysia issues severe weather warning for Sabah and Labuan

Despite the rain, policemen remain on duty at Jalan Patau-Patau in Labuan, January 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe weather warning, with continuous heavy rains, in Pedalaman (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu and Beaufort) and Pantai Barat in Sabah as well as Labuan until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia, in a statement tonight, also issued an alert weather warning with heavy rains expected in several areas in Sarawak and Sabah until tomorrow.

The affected areas in Sarawak are Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri dan Marudi) as well as Limbang while in Sabah the areas are Pedalaman (Tenom, Keningau and Tambunan), Sandakan (Telupit, Beluran and Sandakan) as well as Kudat.

The statement said that during that period, incidents of strong winds could also occur in the coastal areas of Sarawak and Sabah.

“Strong northeasterly winds of speeds up to 60 km per hour (kph) and waves of up to 4.5-meter high may occur in the waters off Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, east Johor, Sarawak, west Sabah and Labuan during that period.

“Meanwhile, strong northeasterly winds of speeds up to 60kph and waves of 4.5m high are expected in the waters off east Sabah. This incident could pose a risk of an overflow of seawater on the coast and estuaries in these areas,” according to the statement. — Bernama