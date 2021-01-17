Butterworth’s Apollo Market to close for a week starting tomorrow

BUTTERWORTH, Jan 17 — The Apollo Market here has been ordered to close for seven days starting tomorrow due to non-compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said in an integrated operation with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Seberang Perai City Council, to monitor the SOPs compliance, found the market was too crowded making it difficult to practice physical distancing.

“The organisers also failed to control the exit and entry limits of customers. The entrance to the market was not properly marked for physical distancing and the public was seen queueing up to the road shoulder.

“Following that, the MOH has issued a temporary closure notice to the Apollo Market for seven days to rearrange its system to comply with the SOPs set,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said that police conducted regular inspections at three markets that were the focus of the public, namely, Air Itam Market, Jalan Perak Market and Jelutong Market.

“After making some adjustments with the Penang City Council, including closing some roads in the market area involved and rearranging hawkers outside the market, has helped reduce congestion.

“During checks yesterday and today found that visitors were complying with the SOPs. I hope the public will continue to comply with the MCO SOPs in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic,” he said. — Bernama