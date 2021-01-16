Marine police seized total of RM29.8m in smuggled goods in 2020, including liquor and cigarettes

Contraband seized by marine police in 2020 included cigarettes (pictured is a raid by Johor police). — Picture courtesy of the Johor marine police force

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 —The Marine Police Force (PPM) has recorded seizing smuggled goods worth RM29.8 million in 2020 involving 407 cases.

Without divulging further details, Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Abdul Rahim Jaafar said that among the most popular items being smuggled in were liquor and numerous brands of cigarettes.

He said PPM had also detained 230 individuals who were involved in smuggling activities nationwide during the same period.

‘’For 2019, we seized various smuggled items worth about RM102.9 million with the arrests of 392 individuals nationwide in 687 cases,’’ he told Bernama in Bukit Aman, here, recently.

In the meantime, he said PPM had also escalated checks and patrols in the national territorial waters to curb encroachments and cross-border crimes to Malaysia.

‘’Security intelligence is also increased to ensure the territorial waters are free from any smuggling activities,’’ he said.

In another development, Abd Rahim said all officers and personnel stationed at the borders especially in high risk areas must be equipped with helmets and bullet-proof vests.

‘’In addition, the provision of head-to-toe safety equipment for the infantry and General Operations Force (GOF) Tiger Platoon teams will be improved from time to time.

‘’This will depend on the operational needs and in line with the latest technological development,’’ he said.

The GOF frontline posts at the border areas would be improved if there was a need for them to be equipped with constructions which were strong and bullet-resistant, he added. — Bernama