Azman Adam is Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s new enforcement director

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 14 — Azman Adam, the deputy director (Prevention) of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), has been appointed as the ministry’s new enforcement director, effective January 5.

His appointment was announced by the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, in a statement today.

Nanta said that he and the ministry’s staff are giving their full support and trust to Azman to carry out the new responsibility and position.

“I am confident that he will continue to support the mission and vision of the ministry in a state of full readiness, and efforts to oversee legal compliance among traders, and is concerned about protecting the interests of consumers,” he said.

Azman, 50, from Terengganu, has extensive experience in the field of enforcement, and has assumed various responsibilities in several states including as the Selangor chief enforcement officer before serving at the Putrajaya headquarters as the deputy director (Prevention).

During his service, Azman received the High Performance Award, Mayban Finance Berhad in 1992 and he was also named as the recipient of the KPDNHEP Outstanding Service Awards five times, in 1998, 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2011. — Bernama