Slight dip in new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia after yesterday’s record high; four more deaths recorded

Members of the public wait to be tested for Covid-19 screening at KPJ Klang January 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced that there were 2,985 new Covid-19 cases in the country today.

This represents a slight dip from yesterday’s record high of 3,309 infections.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced four more Covid-19 fatalities as of today.

“Malaysia recorded 2,985 new daily cases today, bringing the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to 144,518,” he said during his daily press briefing in Putrajaya today.

