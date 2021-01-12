Police to set up 44 roadblocks in Penang during MCO 2.0

The police will set up a total of 44 roadblocks on both the island and mainland during the movement control order. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 12 — The police will set up a total of 44 roadblocks on both the island and mainland during the movement control order (MCO) that starts just after midnight.

Penang police chief Comm Datuk Sahabudin Abdul Manan said a total of 2,690 policemen will be involved in conducting the roadblocks.

“We will be working with the Armed Forces, Rela, the Civil Defence Department and city council enforcement teams,” he said.

The MCO for six states in the country, including Penang, will start after midnight and end on January 26.

Over on the southwest district of the island, district police chief Supt AA Anbalagan said a total of six roadblocks will be set up in the district.

“The roadblocks will be in place round-the-clock every day and two roads will be closed during the MCO,” he said.

The six roadblocks will be located at Sungai Nibong, Batu Maung, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Bukit Ayun, Sungai Batu and Anjung Indah.

The two roads to be closed will be the left ramp to the second bridge from George Town and the ramp up the flyover heading towards Bayan Baru.

He called on all to adhere to the MCO SOPs.