Lembah Pantai MP muses if MCMC’s official Twitter account was hacked by a ‘time traveller’

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil questioned today the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) claim that its official Twitter account was hacked. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil questioned today the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) claim that its official Twitter account was hacked after obscene and childish tweets dating back to 2014 went viral today.

Taking to his Facebook account tonight, Fahmi, who is also PKR’s communications director, responded in jest that a “time traveller” must be responsible for the hack.

“How did MCMC’s official Twitter get hacked so successfully in 2014?

“Is this the work of a hacker or a time traveller?” he posted on Facebook, together with MCMC’s statement and several screengrabs of the tweets in question.

In a statement late tonight, the commission said it has temporarily suspended the account and advised the public not to believe the tweets.

“Please be informed that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) official Twitter account @SKMM_MCMC was hacked by irresponsible parties.

“Following that, the official Twitter account of the commission @SKMM_MCMC is now temporarily suspended.

“The public is advised not to be influenced by the suspicious, obscene and defamatory messages that have been uploaded to the account, which were NOT issued by MCMC,” it said in the statement issued by its Communications Department tonight.

Malaysian Twitter users today re-quoted and screengrabbed tweets from the MCMC account sent before December 31, 2014, which largely comprised childish and obscene comments, indicating that a different person was handling the account then.

A Twitter user @Nazruihakim has since admitted that he sold his old Twitter account with a following of more than 50,000 when he was 15 or 16 years old without scrubbing it.

This comes on the heels of a warning issued by MCMC to social media users that it plans to police all posts closely for misinformation and content that is offensive to race, religion and royalty.

MCMC reminded social media users to employ polite language and that action can be taken under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for sharing content that is offensive and false.