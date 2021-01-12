EPF: Branch visits in MCO, CMCO states via Janji Temu Online only

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has announced that all of its offices and counters in the states under the MCO and conditional MCO (CMCO) will be open for appointments only. . — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — In light of the implementation of the movement control order (MCO), the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has announced that all of its offices and counters in the states under the MCO and conditional MCO (CMCO) will be open for appointments only.

In a statement today, it said appointments can be made via Janji Temu Online at www.kwsp.gov.my/janjitemu.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that Selangor, Penang, Melaka, Johor, Sabah and the Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan) will be placed under the MCO from January 13-26, 2021.

During the same period, CMCO would be enforced in Pahang, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, while Perlis and Sarawak would be placed under the recovery MCO (RMCO).

“All EPF kiosks will be operating from 8.30am until 4.30pm on weekdays, subject to strict observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs),” it said.

For matters regarding i-Sinar, such as application status check, frequently-asked questions and application guideline, members are urged to visit i-Sinar Online at www.isinar.kwsp.gov.my, or call the i-Sinar special hotline at 03 – 8922 4848.

For other matters, members may secure an appointment to visit any nearby EPF branch/ counters via Janji Temu Online.

“The date for employers to remit their mandatory EPF contribution for 2021 remains on the 15th of every month.

“Employers can do so via i-Akaun (Employer), Internet banking, and appointed bank agent counters,” it said.

The EPF said as the country enters a new phase of necessary restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, members are highly encouraged to transact online via i-Akaun for selected services as much as possible and reduce the need to travel to its branches to minimise contact risks.

“If there is a need to come to its premises, the EPF requests all visitors to adhere to the SOPs in place such as temperature screening, checking in via MySejahtera and observing physical distancing measures during their entire visit.

“Any updates to our operations will be communicated to the public as and when necessary,” it said.

Meanwhile, those who wish for more information may call the EPF’s Contact Management Centre at 03- 8922 6000 or refer to its website at www.kwsp.gov.my. — Bernama