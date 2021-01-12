After Machang MP, Umno's Nazri Aziz withdraws support for Muhyiddin

Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz speaks during a press conference at the Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur January 12, 2021. —Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Padang Rengas MP Datuk Nazri Aziz today announced his withdrawal of support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is from Bersatu.

The former minister is the second Umno lawmaker to do so since the year started, after Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan.

Nazri also lashed out at Muhyiddin for invoking a state of Emergency to remain in power when he no longer commands the majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

According to Nazri, Muhyiddin was admitting defeat by doing so.

“So for me, this is a logical move to be taken by Muhyiddin. It is an admission of defeat that he has lost the majority.

“Because when we look at it, if he has no more majority, he has to resort to an election, but we all know, how to do an election if Covid-19 has hit us?” he said in a press conference at the Umno headquarters this afternoon.

