MCO 2.0: Outdoor running, exercise allowed but only for members from same household

The live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speech about the movement control order January 11, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Outdoor activities like running and exercising will be allowed in states where a two-week movement control order (MCO) will be enforced starting January 13.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, when announcing the second lockdown, said outdoor sporting activities are crucial to keep households positive and healthy.

However, only members from the same household will be allowed to do so, he stressed.

Physical distancing must also be strictly observed during these activities, the prime minister said.

