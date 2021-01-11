Health minister confirms Covid-19 screening for all Cabinet members, mum on scheduled events pending results

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba announces the establishment of the Ronald McDonald House in Hospital Tunku Azizah during his speech in Putrajaya January 11, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 11 — All Cabinet members have been instructed to undergo Covid-19 testing after two ministers contracted the virus, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba confirmed today.

He said those undergoing testing will also have to do a risk assessment with the Putrajaya district health office.

However, he was silent when asked if the ministers should undergo home quarantine after being exposed to the virus pending the results of their swab tests or carry on with their duties.

“The district health office will issue guidelines to each minister as and when is necessary,” Dr Adham told reporters here after announcing the establishment of the Ronald McDonald House in Hospital Tunku Azizah in Kuala Lumpur.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun and her Cabinet colleague Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed have both been hospitalised for Covid-19 after testing positive in the last two days.

Both had attended a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last week.

The prime minister is expected to issue a public announcement on the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia today, following a surge in daily cases and new deaths.

Last October, Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and Deputy Environment and Water Minister Datuk Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad tested positive for the virus.

The Health Ministry announced 2,433 new Covid-19 cases and nine new deaths yesterday.

Active cases in the country currently number 27,332 with 551 deaths to date, with 80 people succumbing to the coronavirus in the first 10 days of 2021 alone.