Umno MP retracts support for Muhyiddin, Perikatan now only has the backing of 110 MPs out of 220

Datuk Seri Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub had last week quit as the chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB). — Picture via Twitter/JazlanYaakub

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Machang MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub today announced his withdrawal of support for Perikatan Nasional and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister.

Jazlan, who had last week quit as the chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), made the announcement during a press conference in Kota Bharu, Kelantan this evening and later in his social media accounts.

“I, as the Member of Parliament for Machang, hereby announce the withdrawal of my support for the Government of Perikatan Nasional and YAB Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister,” the Kelantan Umno chief said.

With this and Gua Musang’s MP Tan Sri Razaleigh Hamzah’s similar announcement last month, Muhyiddin currently only has the support of 110 out of 220 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

The main opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan has only 91 MPs as 17 other non-Umno lawmakers are not aligned with them.

