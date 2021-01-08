Deputy IGP: Police recording statements from witnesses over meat cartel scandal

The police are in the midst of recording statements from witnesses in connection with the meat cartel scandal before referring the case to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The police are in the midst of recording statements from witnesses in connection with the meat cartel scandal before referring the case to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said investigators are still looking into several issues before the investigation papers can be completed.

He said the department had received several police reports related to the meat cartel issue and investigations under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code has begun as the issue had caused fear and alarm among the public.

“The number of police reports over this issue has been accumulating over time “ he told reporters after unveiling a book on the history of the establishment of the Central Brigade and Battalion 4, 5, 6 and 19 of the General Operations Force (PGA) at the APM Central Brigade Headquarters in Cheras here.

Earlier, it was reported that Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened investigation papers in connection with the smuggling of imported meat or meat cartel, under Section 16 and Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

In another development, when asked to comment on Covid-19, Acryl Sani said as the Compliance Operations Task Force leader, PDRM would ensure that compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) in all sectors is enhanced.

“Kelantan police chief (Datuk Shafien Mamat) recently stated that compounds would be issued and policemen would be mobilised to prevent people from playing in the floodwaters.

“We will extend (instruction on compound issuance) to all state contingents for such water activities, gatherings or any kind of celebration involving crowds where it is difficult to maintain physical distancing,” he said. — bERNAMA