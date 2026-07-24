KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — DAP deputy secretary-general Hannah Yeoh has warned that the emerging cooperation between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) is destined to collapse, comparing the alliance to the doomed Titanic.

In a Facebook post, Yeoh urged voters not to be misled or overly excited by the pact ahead of the Negeri Sembilan election. She argued that the partnership is fundamentally flawed, as it is built on a foundation of betrayal and competing ambitions rather than genuine trust.

“I likened their alliance to the ship in the film Titanic, a vessel destined to sink sooner or later,” Yeoh said, recounting her speech at a Pakatan Harapan (PH) campaign event in Kuala Klawang, Jelebu.

“Everyone celebrated at the start of the voyage, but in the end it sank after striking a massive iceberg that those at the helm failed to see ahead.”

The Federal Territories minister asserted that the BN-PN understanding lacks what she describes as the “politics of friendship.”

She further claimed the coalition is overshadowed by a struggle for power, where leaders are more interested in their own ascent than in collective success.

“Each of them aspires to become prime minister and will trample over one another to get there,” Yeoh said.

“They do not want their coalition partners to succeed either. The only people they want to elevate are those within their own ranks.”

Contrasting this with her own coalition, Yeoh pointed to PH’s unwavering support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim until he became Malaysia’s 10th prime minister as evidence of true loyalty and a unified command.

Yeoh was campaigning for incumbent Klawang assemblyman Datuk Bakri Sawir, who is seeking to retain the seat for PH.

Her remarks come at a time when BN and PN leaders are broadcasting conflicting messages regarding the extent of their cooperation.

While Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has publicly floated the idea of a joint BN-PN administration and suggested potential candidates for the menteri besar post, the response from within BN has been lukewarm.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has maintained that BN remains committed to the Unity Government at the federal level, and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has dismissed the “PBN” label as a mere accessory.