Bersatu: GE15 should only be held after Covid-19 pandemic under control

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin leaves Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia headquarters after chairing the Supreme Council meeting in Kuala Lumpur January 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is of the opinion that the 15th general election should only be held once the Covid-19 pandemic is under control and has vastly improved.

This was decided at the party’s Supreme Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last night.

Party information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan in a statement issued after the meeting said Bersatu’s main agenda now is to focus all efforts and energy to address the Covid-19 pandemic and revive the country’s economy.

“Bersatu is committed to continuing our focus on efforts to improve the people’s well-being, especially in facing the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing floods.

“The actions of some parties who continue to play politics at a time when the people are going through a major ordeal is something that is not right,” he said.

Wan Saiful said apart from that, Bersatu is determined to continue to defend the political cooperation with parties in Perikatan Nasional towards uniting the ummah and the people.

He said this approach will be continued in a fair manner and equitably to ensure the well-being of the people from all walks of life and background.

“In the context of PN, Bersatu will continue to strengthen political cooperation with other component parties, namely PAS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP),” he said.

Wan Saiful said Bersatu also called on all parties to show sincerity and earnestness through very strong organisational discipline to ensure the political cooperation forged through PN continues to be respected and preserved.

“Bersatu has decided to focus on consolidating the party’s strength through the practice of service and caring politics, as well as ensuring the entire machinery is on the ground to render assistance to those in need,” he said.

In addition, the meeting also agreed to organise the Bersatu 2021 tour series in the near future as part of efforts to provide information on current issues. — Bernama