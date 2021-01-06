Flood situation worsens in Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan

Water levels continue to rise in Kampung Bukit Rangi following persistent rain in Kuantan January 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — More people were being evacuated due to the floods in Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan, while the situation in Perak, Selangor and Johor is reported to be improving with the drop in the number of evacuees.

In Pahang, the situation is reported to have worsened with 18,976 people, involving 5,032 families, having been evacuated to 241 relief centres as at 7.30am today.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) information portal, Maran district still recorded the highest number of evacuees, totalling 4,501 people, followed by Temerloh (3,020), Lipis (2,551), Raub (2,402), Jerantut (2,329), Kuantan(2,321), Rompin (1,012), Pekan (430) and Bera (410).

However, the situation in Bentong is back to normal with the closure of the relief centres in the district yesterday.

Meanwhile, as at 7am today, the measurement at the flood assessment point in the districts of Bera, Kuantan, Lipis, Jerantut, Temerloh and Maran was still above the danger level.

Meanwhile, the concessionaire of the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1), ANIH Berhad, in a statement, said that KM113 and KM115 were closed on both directions due to the flood.

At KM84.6 - KM84.7 (between Persimpangan Lanchang to Persimpangan Karak), LPT1 Kuantan-bound, is also closed to traffic. but the route from Lanchang heading to Kuala Lumpur has been opened since 9am yesterday.

In Terengganu, Chief Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee, Lt Col (PA) Che Adam A. Rahman said the number of flood victims has increased to 267 people at 8 am today, from 117 people at 3pm yesterday.

Two relief centres were reopened in Dungun to accommodate the 156 evacuees, he added.

In Kelantan, Tanah Merah is the second district to be hit by the floods with eight relief centres being activated to accommodate 125 evacuees from 33 families, as at 8 am today.

According to JKM’s InfoBencana, Gua Musang was the first district, but the situation has improved with all the relief centres in the district closed yesterday. — Bernama