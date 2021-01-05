Controversial beachfront, dam projects to proceed under new Sabah government

Bung said the Kaiduan dam project will likely be moved back to its original location in Penampang. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 5 — After years of contention, two controversial projects that have been the bane of several governments is expected to be carried out soon under the new Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government.

State Works Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said that both the multi-billion-ringgit Tanjung Aru Eco Development beach front project and the Kaiduan dam will continue with the work on the former expected to start this year.

“I’m told by the chief minister that it will go on as planned. But the difference is the scale won’t be as big as planned before, and it will be carried out without reclamation.

“It will be modified from the original plan, so we will stay with the beach for recreation so that there is no beach reclamation and will therefore cost less,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, Bung said that the new board of directors has been appointed and work is expected to start later this year.

The TAED mixed development project was originally planned to cost RM7.1 billion to build multiple resorts and hotels, recreational areas and commercial and residential complexes, and involved relocation of schools, houses and other buildings in the area. Bung did not say how much the new plan will be scaled back in terms of acreage.

The Kaiduan dam, a water supply project to solve the water woes of the state capital and the west coast is also slated to be carried out under the new government despite socio economic and environmental concerns.

“The Kaiduan dam is also in our plan. To solve our water problems, we have to be brave. If we are not brave, Sabah will face problems. I hope you all can understand and help us to yell the public and help them understand this is to benefit the people and get water supply,” he said.

Bung said the dam will likely move back to its original location in Penampang in the Ulu Moyog river, where villagers have expressed concerns of water quality, land and livelihood degradation should the project be implemented.

“We might have to move back to Penampang. I’m told that plans for the Papar dam have a limited lifespan of 60 years old. In Penampang, it will have a lifespan of 85 years. That’s an extra 25 years before we have to look for another water source. That difference is worth moving for,” he said.

The proposed plans also include a hydroelectricity component, to provide two prong benefits, as mooted by the previous Parti Warisan Sabah government.

Bung said that the state government has yet to give the new dam a name.

The Kaiduan dam project was first mooted by the Barisan Nasional state government but never took off due to heavy protests.

When the Warisan Plus state government won in the 2018 election, the project was moved downriver into the adjacent district and renamed the Papar dam.

Both projects have had major public interest followings and became political tools for opposition politicians at the time.