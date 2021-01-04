Water level at Tasik Kenyir under control, not the cause of floods, says Terengganu disaster management committee

Two boat houses in Pengkalan Gawi, Terengganu, are still operating despite water having overflowed into the parking area January, 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

HULU TERENGGANU, Jan 4 — The water level in Tasik Kenyir is still under control and not the cause of floods in some districts in Terengganu and Kelantan as claimed on social media.

Head of the Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee, Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Che Adam A. Rahman said so far the current water level is 142.63 metres while the overflow level is 145 metres.

“We have been conducting surveys since yesterday at two locations, namely at Pengkalan Gawi and the Sultan Mahmud Hydroelectric Station Dam.

“The outflow of water is still under control. The terrain between Terengganu and Kelantan is hilly with a height of more than 1,000 metres so to claim an overflow of water out there (Kelantan) is not accurate. I really hope the public will not spread uncertified information to incite public outrage,” he told reporters after conducting a survey in the Tasik Kenyir area, here today.

Che Adam said since it opened in 1985, there have been only 10 incidences of water overflowing at the dam and the last one was in 2017.

A check in Pengkalan Gawi found that there was an overflow of water into the parking area due to continuous rain for the past four days.

The caretaker of the car park, Tuan Hafizam Tuan Mohd, 18, said several cars there had been moved yesterday after he contacted the boat operator to alert the car owners.

Usually, tourists will stay in a boathouse on the lake for two to three days and park their vehicles near the jetty area in Pengkalan Gawi.

Indra Irwana Deraman, 41, one of the boat operators there said he noticed water started to rise to the calf level at about 8pm last night.

“Based on my experience, this is the third time the lake water has overflowed to the mainland. But the situation this time is still under control and not as bad as in 2014 when the building here was submerged in water despite being located in a hilly area,” he said. — Bernama