Fraser’s Hill landslides: Police allow stranded travellers to return home

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — All travellers who were stranded following the landslide incidents at Jalan Raub-Bukit Fraser, Pahang at KM4 and KM6 yesterday were allowed to continue with their journey today.

One of the victims Mohd Ariff Amri, 37, told Bernama that he managed to get his vehicle at 11.30am with the help of the police and the Raub District Council before returning home to Shah Alam.

Yesterday, Bernama reported 13 vehicles were trapped between the two landslides, and Mohd Ariff and his family members were among the 32 adults and eight children who were evacuated back to Fraser’s Hill on foot by crossing the obstructed area.

Meanwhile, Raub district police chief Supt Kama Azural Mohamed when contacted said all 13 vehicles had left through the Bukit Fraser-Kuala Kubu Bharu road.

“Apart from that, the Jalan Bukit Fraser-Raub is still closed to all vehicles.

Also, a total of 10 adults and five children who were evacuated from the Jeriau Waterfall campsite have yet to take their vehicles because the road leading there is still in the process of being cleared,” he said. — Bernama