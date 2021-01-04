Covid-19 hits gyms and fitness centres in KL, Selangor

The self-disclosures also shone a spotlight on the standard operating procedures for such businesses, which currently do not require masks to be used when visiting the premises. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — More Covid-19 cases have started emerging in gyms and fitness centres around Klang Valley, forcing those affected to close for sanitisation and disinfection.

The self-disclosures also shone a spotlight on the standard operating procedures for such businesses, which currently do not require masks to be used when visiting the premises.

Among others, establishments such as Club Aloha, Hustle Lifestyle, Ministry of Burn, Tribe Boxing, Union Strength have reported cases while others like Activ Studio in Bangsar have asked its members not to come if they have gone to these gyms.

“The management of Activ Studio requests its members who have attended classes at the above venues since Saturday December 26 to refrain from joining classes at ActivStudio and are advised to self-quarantine until January 14.

“Please also pay extra attention to your well-being and seek medical attention if you are feeling unwell,” the post on Facebook read.

Another gym, Fly Project, reported eight members have been infected since one of its team members tested positive on December 26. It said all team members have been sent for screening.

“On December 31, a member of our team shared that he tested positive for Covid after attending a dinner on December 26 where a known positive surfaced.

“Subsequently, all direct and indirect contacts with the individual from our team were sent for testing resulting in a further eight team members testing positive. All eight individuals were in close contact with a positive case and some were also at the same dinner,” the gym said.

“As a precautionary measure, we will be closing all FLYPROJECT studios until January 11.”

Additionally, KLoe Hotel in the heart of Kuala Lumpur has closed its premises for sanitisation following five cases of Covid-19 at the wellness centre B.est Mind and Body located in the hotel.

“We regret to announce that KLoe Hotel, Monroe and Lucky Coffee will be closed, effective immediately, for full sanitation procedures in accordance to the Ministry of Health’s directives.

“We have been informed by B.est Mind and Body that two of their team members, and three of their students have tested positive for Covid-19,” the posting on Instagram read.

“Since we were informed of the above, we have arranged for all of KLoe’s team members, including those who are off-duty, to undergo swab tests.”

In October, the sports ministry said gyms were allowed to be operational from October 17. They would have to follow strict SOPs, limit numbers per session and practice all hygienic processes.

Malaysia reported another 1,741 Covid-19 cases today for a total of 120,818 with 501 deaths to date.