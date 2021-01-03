Fire Dept: Heavy rain triggers landslide in Kemaman

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 3 — A total of 14 traders in Kampung Geliga, Hulu Chukai, Kemaman, were instructed to halt operations due to a landslide behind their stalls this afternoon.

Terengganu Zone 2 Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) chief Azman Alias said the landslide that occurred near the Geliga Mosque was caused by incessant heavy rain since this morning.

“Only one stall at the end of the row was affected by the landslide and at the time of the incident the stall had not started operating,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, in Kluang, a family of four was stranded in their car for 11 hours when a stretch of road between Batu 17 and 18 of Jalan Kluang-Mersing, Kahang near here was inundated with floodwaters.

Abdul Aziz Jemain, 30, said he and his wife, Khairiyatul Asma’ Kamat, 30, and their two children were rescued at 2am today. — Bernama