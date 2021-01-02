Health Ministry: 2,295 new Covid-19 cases today, with nine deaths and nine new clusters

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 135 from today’s overall cases were reported from clusters involving prisons and detention centres.. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Covid-19 cases continue to climb on the second day of 2021, with 2,295 new cases today, compared to 2,068 yesterday - bringing the total number of cases in Malaysia to 117,373.

Selangor maintains its lead of the highest number of new daily Covid-19 cases per state, at 638, followed by 580 new cases in Johor and 288 new cases in Penang.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 135 from today’s overall cases were reported from clusters involving prisons and detention centres.

“As of today, 125 Covid-19 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 51 of them needing ventilators to help them breathe,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham added that 3,321 recoveries were also registered today, however nine new deaths from Covid-19 were also reported, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 483.

All the deaths involved locals from Negri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur, Perak, Sabah, Selangor and Kelantan - between the ages of 41 and 82 - with all of them having previous history of severe health complications.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced the discovery of nine new clusters in Johor, Selangor, Sabah, Negri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu and Sarawak.

The Harum cluster in Johor Bahru, Johor had 435 individuals screened with 206 returning positive. Its index case was found positive today through workplace screenings.

The Tapak Bina Casaurina cluster involving the districts of Sepang and Petaling in Selangor saw 289 individuals screened with 53 emerging positive. The index case was found positive on December 27 from a workplace screening.

The Batu Lapan cluster involving the districts of Tambunan, Ranai and Kota Belud in Sabah saw 341 individuals screened with 52 positive screenings. The index patient was found positive on December 26 through close contact screenings done.

The Jalan BBN cluster in Seremban, Negri Sembilan saw 63 individuals screened, with 27 confirmed positive cases. The index patient for this cluster was identified positive on December 18 through screenings done at a workplace.

The Dewani cluster, also detected in Johor Bahru, Johor, saw 147 individuals screened and confirmed 25 new Covid-19 cases. The index patient was confirmed positive for Covid-19 today through screenings done at a workplace.

The Renggam cluster involving the districts of Petaling, Sepang and Klang in Selangor saw 1,000 individuals screened, with 20 returning positive. The cases in this cluster were detected through screenings done at a workplace on December 29.

The Belukar cluster in Machang, Kelantan saw 194 individuals screened, with 17 positive cases confirmed. The index patient for this cluster was confirmed positive on December 26 through screenings done on a person returning from a high risk area.

The Kolam Permai cluster involving the districts of Kuala Terengganu and Kemanan in Terengganu, as well as Petaling in Selangor saw 93 individuals screened, with 9 confirmed positive cases detected. The index patient was confirmed positive on December 30 through Covid-19 screenings done.

The Mador cluster involving the districts of Meradong and Sibu in Sarawak saw 322 individuals screened, with eight new Covid-19 cases confirmed. The index patient for this cluster was confirmed positive on December 30 through screenings done on persons returning from a high risk area.

Yesterday, the government announced that it will be extending the recovery movement control order (RMCO) nationwide until March 31.

In the Klang Valley and Sabah, the conditional movement control order (CMCO) will also be extended during the same period.