PM says govt to focus on five areas for 2021, including bolstering healthcare system

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivering a live national TV address in conjunction with New Year 2021, December 31, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 31 — The government will focus on five key areas leading up to 2021 as part of its strategy to recover from Covid-19, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said tonight.

He said these include reinforcing public health by procuring Covid-19 vaccines and launching a vaccination programme nationwide, and strengthening the people-centric economic and spearheading post-Covid 19 growth by implementing Budget 2021 and the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“We will also focus on ensuring political and governmental stability including good administration as the basis for a sustainable economic recovery, guaranteeing the preservation of the nation’s sovereignty and augmenting Malaysia’s position on the global arena, and lastly, strengthening the ties between races and religions in forming a united society against any threat,” he said in a special New Year’s Eve address.

