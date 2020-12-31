In New Year speech, PM calls on politicians against jeopardising nation’s stability

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivering a live national TV address in conjunction with New Year 2021, December 31, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — As the nation readies to exit 2020, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin pledged today for a better political climate and urged the nation’s various political parties to unite and work towards looking after the public welfare.

In his special address speech tonight, the Pagoh MP acknowledged that the political climate in 2020 has been “challenging” and pledged to strengthen the relationship among Perikatan Nasional’s allies and component parties to ensure a stable administration.

“It is common knowledge that the country’s political situation throughout 2020 is quite challenging and this to some extent affects investor’s confidence in Malaysia.

“The sense of understanding among partner parties of the Perikatan Nasional government will continue to be sown and nurtured, while differences will be managed carefully and meticulously,’’ said Muhyiddin.

He also warns other political leaders to not engage in what he deemed “irresponsible” acts to further destabilise the nation.

“It is also hoped that other political leaders can show a responsible nature and do not take actions that could disrupt the country’s political stability,’’ he said.

Muhyiddin instead reiterated the need for fellow lawmakers to put aside their differences and find means to better serve voters who are already facing a challenges that are further compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At this time, it is good if we put aside political matters and unite in order to preserve the welfare of the people. We need and must be together in facing this pandemic as fellow Malaysians who loves their country.

“The average citizen wants all politicians to mobilise their effort to help the people and not to provoke a political crisis that is detrimental to the people. Millions of people have been affected by this pandemic, so it is better if we show maturity in politics and continue to understand the grievances and listened to the need of the people

“I believe if we work for the people, put the people first, champion the people then of course the people will continue to support all government efforts for the common good,’’ said Muhyiddin.

In September, Muhyiddin had made the same call for Malaysians to reject politicians whom he said are trying to destabilise the current government, following Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim then that the former’s administration has fallen.

Muhyiddin had then said the Perikatan Nasional government is trying to revive the country’s economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but its efforts are being derailed by critics.