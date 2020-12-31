Covid-19: Co-pilot most recent positive case in Sarawak

KUCHING, Dec 31 — One of the two newest positive Covid-19 cases (the 1,116th case) detected in Miri district is a Malaysian working as a co-pilot at a regional airline providing rural air services in Sabah, Labuan and Sarawak.

The two cases bring the cumulative total of Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak to 1,117 cases, according to the Sarawak state disaster management committee today.

The statement said that the co-pilot, who was not from Sarawak, had sought medical treatment and underwent a Covid-19 screening on Dec 29 at a private hospital after having a sore throat since Dec 28.

The result of the screening was found to be positive on Dec 20 and initial investigations showed that he had flown between Kota Kinabalu, Sabah from Miri, Sarawak on Dec 21, Dec 24 and Dec 26 before showing Covid-19 symptoms on Dec 28.

He had previously undergone a Covid-19 screening on Dec 14, but the results were negative. The co-pilot had also visited several eateries and shopping malls around Miri and on Dec 30 he flew from Miri to Lawas, Ba’ kelalan and Bario before being admitted to Miri Hospital for further treatment at night.

The case is categorised as an import B case, namely being infected in a high-risk Covid-19 infection area in Sabah.

The statement said that a detailed investigation on his movements and identification of all close contacts of this case was being undertaken by the Miri health office.

Meanwhile, the other case detected today is a local Sarawakian man who arrived at Miri Airport on Dec 27 and tested positive today. The case was said to have been likely infected during his time in Johor or Penang, based on his travel history in the past 14 days. — Bernama