Effectiveness of integrated Op Benteng cooperation must continue, says army chief

KOTA TINGGI, Dec 30 — The effectiveness of the integrated cooperation of enforcement agencies in Op Benteng, should be continued and not just implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19 through the entry of illegal immigrants.

Army Commander General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain said Op Benteng, which was launched in May was planned to curb the influx of illegal immigrants for only two years, saw the cooperation between the Army, Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and other enforcement agencies.

“Due to the effectiveness of the integrated co-operation throughout this operation, I recommend that Op Benteng, which was initially implemented just to curb Covid-19 ... (is seen) to have benefited all agencies and country, should be maintained.

“But (it should be maintained) in a different structure by still maintaining an integrated concept because it can continue to bring success,” he told reporters after a visit to the Tanjung Sepang Tactical Headquarters, in Bandar Penawar, near here, today.

Also present were the 4th Division commander Major General Datuk Ya’cob Samiran and the 3rd Division commander Major General Datuk Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim.

During the visit, he was also briefed on Op Benteng operations involving the East Coast of Johor and witnessed demonstrations of operations to prevent the entry of foreign migrants from the country’s waters.

Zamrose said the East Coast of Johor was a successful and excellent operation area due to the integrated co-operation of the agencies involved.

“I take this opportunity to thank the agencies involved, including the locals who provided information throughout the operation,’’ he said.

This could be seen based on the comparison of cases, arrests and seizures made between 2018 until this year, he added. — Bernama