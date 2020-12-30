Covid-19: Individuals from red zones entering Perlis required to undergo risk assessment

Perlis Health Director Dr Sirajuddin Hashim said those with symptoms must immediately go to the nearby health clinics to get treatment, undergo Covid-19 test and be quarantined. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KANGAR, Dec 30 ― People from Covid-19 red zones entering Perlis are advised to notify the Kangar Health Office to check on their health and undergo risk assessment.

Perlis Health Director Dr Sirajuddin Hashim said those with symptoms must immediately go to the nearby health clinics to get treatment, undergo Covid-19 test and be quarantined.

“If the symptoms get worse, they will be referred to a hospital immediately, while the asymptomatic individuals are advised to carry out their social responsibility by undergoing self-quarantine as well as complying with the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP),” he said in a statement here today.

He said from December 7 to 28, the Covid-19 Operations Room received 468 calls from individuals from red zones entering Perlis, with 257 individuals instructed to undergo quarantine at home, while 117 people underwent screening tests.

“About 70 per cent of those who returned to Perlis from the red zones went to visit their families, while the remaining went for work purpose and for holiday,” he said.

Dr Sirajuddin said the Health Department believes that there were still individuals who returned to Perlis from the red zones, but did not inform the Covid-19 Operations Room.

“Therefore, the people of Perlis who are now the frontliners need to play their respective roles to ensure Perlis remains as a green zone state,” he added.

“The head of the family should monitor the health status of themselves and their families. Please ensure that family members take care of personal hygiene and home environment, maintain physical distancing and immediately seek treatment if they have any symptoms and avoid receiving visitors, especially those from the red zones,” he said.

Until noon yesterday, Perlis recorded a total of 46 new cases. ― Bernama