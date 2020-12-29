Covid-19: Fifteen Kelantan cops undergoing quarantine after detainee tested positive

A total of 15 police personnel including an officer from the Kota Baru district police headquarters has been placed under home quarantine after they were found to be in close contact with a detainee who was tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA BARU, Dec 29 — A total of 15 police personnel including an officer from the Kota Baru district police headquarters has been placed under home quarantine after they were found to be in close contact with a detainee who was tested positive for Covid-19.

Kelantan deputy police chief, SAC Abdullah Muhammad Pian said the policemen underwent the Covid-19 swab test on December 25 and the results came back negative.

He said the results of the second test which they took yesterday were expected to be out soon.

Abdullah said the 15 policemen underwent home quarantine as soon as they were found to be the close contacts of the detainee.

“We hope the results will come back negative,” he said when contacted today.

In another development, according to state health department statistics, as of yesterday, about 1,000 individuals had undergone the Covid-19 screening at health clinics and hospitals statewide, comprising those returning from overseas, close contacts of patients who tested positive with the disease as well as those who took the test voluntarily. — Bernama