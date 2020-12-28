Five new Covid-19 clusters detected today in KL, Perak, Johor, Kelantan and Putrajaya, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah arrives for a press conference in Putrajaya on November 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 28 — The Health Ministry (MOH) identified five new Covid-19 clusters in Kuala Lumpur, Perak, Johor, Kelantan and Putrajaya today, and four of them are workplace clusters.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the first new cluster identified was the Jalan Gadang construction site cluster, a workplace cluster involving the districts of Lembah Pantai and Cheras in Kuala Lumpur.

“The Covid-19 positive cases for this cluster were identified through targeted screening at a construction site. Until Dec 28, 375 individuals were screened, and 13 cases were Covid-19 positive in this cluster,” he said at a media conference on Covid-19 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the second cluster, the Menara Sri cluster, was also a workplace cluster involving the districts of Cheras, Kepong, Lembah Pantai and Titiwangsa in Kuala Lumpur as well as Kerian in Perak.

He said the index case for this cluster (the 99,803rd case) was reported positive on Dec 28 based on symptomatic individual screening and 14 cases were found to be positive.

Meanwhile, the Bukit Pasir cluster is a workplace cluster involving Muar district in Johor and until Dec 28, nine cases were found to be positive.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the fourth cluster, the Pintu Geng cluster, was detected in Kota Bharu district, Kelantan and 21 cases were found to be positive.

The final cluster, the Putra 15 cluster, is a workplace cluster reported in Putrajaya with eight individuals testing positive for Covid-19. — Bernama