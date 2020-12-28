CMCO has successfully kept Covid-19 in check in Malaysia, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya November 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 28 — The conditional movement control order (CMCO) has successfully curbed the spread of Covid-19 in the country, says Director-General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said without the implementation of CMCO, about four million Malaysians were expected to have been infected with the virus.

“Today, we see only about 106,000 cases reported so far,” he said during his daily press conference on Covid-19 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the implementation of the first movement control order (MCO) was very successful in terms of reducing the infection rate, however, it had a very huge impact on the economy.

“During this third wave, the Ministry of Health (actually) wants to implement the MCO, but due to the huge impact it would have on the economy, we have implemented the CMCO,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also reminded the people to continue to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) to ensure the infection rate is kept under check.

He expressed confidence that if the people remained compliant to the SOP, the number of daily positive cases in the country could be reduced within the next three weeks. — Bernama