Two Johor detention centres and Negri Sembilan prison under EMCO

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference on recovery movement control order at Perdana Putra September 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The government today announced three areas nationwide will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from tomorrow until January 10, 2021 due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said two are located in Johor: a correctional centre in Johor Baru and a police detention centre in Kota Tinggi.

He said eight new cases were detected at the Johor Baru correctional facility between December 16 to 23, while over 120 detainees held at the Kota Tinggi district police headquarters lock-up facility tested positive for Covid-19.

The third area under EMCO is the Jelebu prison in Negri Sembilan where 305 inmates were said to have contracted the virus.

MORE TO COME