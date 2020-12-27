Malaysia records 1,196 new Covid-19 cases, 997 recoveries and one death today

Director General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a daily press conference related to Covid-19 infection at the Ministry of Health December 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Covid-19 cases in Malaysia dropped in the last 24 hours to 1,196 compared to yesterday’s Boxing Day record of 2,335 infections.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced 997 recoveries and one death today.

Selangor reclaimed the top spot for most cases today at 392 or 32.8 per cent of all new infections today.

“Of these, a total of 237 cases (60.5 per cent) were from clusters and Covid-19 close contact screenings,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

Kuala Lumpur was in second place with 202 cases and Johor came in third with 194 cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said 52 new cases today were from lockups and prisons.

The breakdown is as follows: Pagar Siput Cluster (15 cases); Tembok Gajah Cluster (14 cases); Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster (13 cases); Tembok Cluster (eight cases); Hala Mutiara Cluster and the Sandakan Prison Cluster had one case each.

Malaysia currently has 20,233 active Covid-19 cases. Five were infected while abroad.

A total of 111 Covid-19 positive cases are in intensive care, of which 50 require ventilators.