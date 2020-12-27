Labuan Hospital still treating 104 active Covid-19 cases, says Health Dept

Health workers collect a woman's swab sample to test for Covid-19 at the Dewan Masyarakat Taman Meru 3 in Klang December 2, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

LABUAN, Dec 27 — A total of 104 Covid-19 patients are still being treated at the Labuan Hospital, with four of them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) amid this Federal Territory under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Labuan’s sub-zones 1 and 3 which comprise shoplots, Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Pasar Sentral, eateries and several residential areas and villages had earlier been declared as Covid-19 active clusters, with 39 cases and 22 cases reported respectively, and are awaiting the 28-day zero new cases period before they are reclassified as no longer active clusters.

Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari, meanwhile, said two new clusters have emerged called Hujung Pasir and J Bandar that are concentrated in the town centre.

“Cluster J Bandar which involves an eatery has 32 cases with most of the infected being being workers and customers.

“The Hujung Pasir Cluster has 55 cumulative cases and we hope this cluster will not grow to the third generation,” he told Bernama today.

Dr Ismuni said the Saguking and Titian clusters, which are also awaiting to be reclassified as no longer active clusters, are still being monitored closely due to the uncontrollable inflow and outflow of immigrants to these water village squatter settlements as many of the residents there try to evade Covid-19 screening whenever screening exercises are conducted.

He also reminded those who have been released from quarantine and wanting to travel to Sabah and the peninsula and return to Labuan are still required to undergo the Antigen Rapid Test (RTK-Ag).

To date, Labuan has 1, 624 cases with nine deaths. — Bernama