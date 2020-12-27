Health Ministry detects one new workplace Covid-19 cluster in Sabah, names it Sedco

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 2, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced one new Covid-19 cluster today, covering the Tawau and Kalabakan districts in Sabah.

He named the workplace cluster Sedco, noting that 14 people have tested positive for the coronavirus out of 26 people screened today.

The index patient, case number 92,107, was diagnosed on December 20, Dr Noor Hisham said.

The addition of Sedco raises Malaysia’s total Covid-19 cluster count to 484.

However, only 213 are currently active. And of that number, 45 clusters saw an increase in cases today, Dr Noor Hisham said.

“The clusters that reported the highest number of new cases are the Tampoi Jaya Cluster (78 cases), the Jalan Stadium Construction Site Cluster (63 cases), and the Beringin Cluster (30 cases),” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced the end of three clusters today. They are: Kerengge Cluster, Alila Cluster and Gemilang Cluster.