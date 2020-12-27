EAC to act as mediator for traders and workers, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed speaks to reporters after launching the ‘Menjana Ekonomi Digital @ Pasarman.com’ in Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The Economic Action Council (EAC) Secretariat will act as a mediator for traders and workers in resolving any issues that arise with the relevant parties, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said.

He said social protection is one of the areas given priority by the EAC.

“The government is aggressively encouraging employers to replace foreign workers with local workers,” he said in a statement today.

The minister said this after checking the operation of the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market to get feedback from traders, suppliers, wholesalers and customers on the economic situation confronting them and their livelihoods due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mustapa, who was accompanied by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) executive director (planning) Sulaiman Mohamed, also held a dialogue with traders and workers at the market.

He thanked DBKL for giving permission to city dwellers to open stalls or small businesses in any suitable areas in the capital since Nov 15.

“The move to allow city dwellers to do small businesses has a positive impact on the economy as the country is facing a health crisis.

“I get a lot of positive responses from traders and workers in this wholesale market,” he said, adding that many workers here do not contribute to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Social Security Organisation (Socso) while some traders do not have licences. — Bernama