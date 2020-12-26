Search and rescue continues for two men feared drowned in Marang, despite huge waves

As at 10am today, no new leads were found, said Marang district police chief DSP Mohd Zain Mat Dris. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

MARANG, Dec 26 ― The search and rescue operation (SAR) for two men, who were reported missing and feared to have drowned at separate beaches here yesterday, continues, despite the huge sea waves.

As at 10am today, no new leads were found, said Marang district police chief DSP Mohd Zain Mat Dris.

He said the SAR was continued at 7am today , covering a stretch of 52 kilometres along the coastal area from Kuala Marang to Kuala Dungun.

“Boats from the Marine Police and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency are used in then SAR today as they are more suitable with the current sea condition.

“A total of 43 personnels from various agencies, including the police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Maritime and Rela are involved in the SAR at Pantai Kelulut today,” he told Bernama.

The two missing persons are Wan Nashaifudin Wan Latif, 48, from Kampung Bukit Tok Bat, Kuala Berang, who was reported to missing at Pantai Jambu Bongkok at about 6.30 pm yesterday and the other case was reported a few minutes later at Pantai D'Marang Village, Kelulut, involving Naim Hariri Kamaruddin, 31, from Kuala Lumpur.

It is learnt that Naim Hariri is here for his marriage solemnisation, scheduled today at Masjid Kampung Surau Haji Mat Zin, Bukit Payung. ― Bernama