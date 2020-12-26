Govt awaiting feedback from Miss/Mrs Plus beauty pageant organiser, deputy minister confirms

Yadim had previously protested against the event being held, saying it could give the wrong impression to the people that the government had sanctioned it.. — Picture via Facebook

KOTA BHARU, Dec 26 — The government is still awaiting feedback from the Miss / Mrs Plus World Malaysia 2020 organiser on whether it plans to go ahead with the event, says Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

He said the government through Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) had met with the organiser to persuade them to cancel the programme scheduled on Jan 2.

“We are of the view that it is not appropriate to organise such a programme...firstly as it is a matter of (going against) Islamic law and secondly, because the country is still facing the Covid-19 pandemic. So, any gatherings or group meetings should be avoided,” he told reporters after officiating a circumcision programme in Pengkalan Chepa here today.

In another development, Ahmad Marzuk said the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) had organised a meeting with 80 celebrity preachers on Thursday to get input on their medium of preaching.

He said the meeting was also held to express the government’s aspirations and seek views from the preachers regarding preaching programmes on television and social media. — Bernama