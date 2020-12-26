Court fines Shah Alam factory RM90,000 for flouting DOE regulations

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — A food and beverage processing plant was fined RM90,000 by the Shah Alam Sessions Court, near here, after pleading guilty to two charges of polluting a river by releasing effluent in excess of the set standards.

Selangor State Department of Environment (DOE) director Nor Aziah Jaafar, in a statement today, said under the first charge, the company admitted to releasing industrial effluent exceeding the standard limit for five parameters under Regulation 11 (1) (b) of the Environmental Quality (Industrial Effluent) Regulations 2009 on May 21, 2019.

Under the second charge, the company pleaded guilty to releasing industrial effluent exceeding the standard limit for one parameter under Regulation 12 (b) of the Environmental Quality (Industrial Effluent) Regulations 2009, on the same date.

The prosecution was conducted by a Deputy Public Prosecutor from DOE while the company was represented by its lawyer.

Nor Aziah, meanwhile, stressed that the Selangor DOE would take firm action and would not compromise with environmental criminals.

“I call on the public to report any activity that pollutes the environment at the toll-free line 1-800-88-2727 which operates 24 hours a day or e-mail to [email protected] and through the DOE e-aduan portal at https://eaduan.doe.gov.my, ”she said. — Bernama