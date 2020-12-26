Cops deny indoor stadium in Shah Alam used to house Covid-19 patients

Selangor Police acting chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed confirmed that the allegations contained in a video clip that went viral were false. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― Police have denied claims that a group of individuals have been housed in an indoor stadium in Shah Alam due to Sungai Buloh Hospital’s inability to cope with the rising number of Covid-19 patients.

Selangor Police acting chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed confirmed that the allegations contained in a video clip that went viral were false.

“The public is urged to remain calm and not be easily influenced by any form of fake news spread by irresponsible parties,” he said in a statement here last night. ― Bernama