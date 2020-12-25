Tasek Gelugor farmers get respite from pig waste pollution

TASEK GELUGOR, Dec 25 — Farmers in Tasek Gelugor are relieved as the problem of pig waste in their areas have been addressed, said Tasek Gelugor MP, Datuk Shabudin Yahaya.

He said his constituency office had looked into the welfare of farmers there with the cooperation of Penang Drainage and Irrigation Department and the Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA) in the past two years.

“Through this cooperation, we created a new tributary at a cost of RM2.3 million from government allocation in which the new river gets its source of water from Sungai Jarak which comes from Sungai Kulim and several other rivers which are not polluted by pig waste.

“The water is channelled into padi fields in Pokok Tampang, Permatang Berangan and also Lahar Yooi...so the farmers’ grouses have been resolved including areas in Lebuh Banting. The farmers are satisfied and grateful to the government for being caring,” he told Bernama here today.

Earlier, Shabudin who is the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and chairman of the Penang Bumiputera Development Council officiated the 2021 Back to School programme and presentation of COVID-19 assistance to personnel of Seberang Perai Prison and Penang Remand Prison at the Tasek Gelugor MP’s office.

He said the people should understand the issue of pig waste pollution involved two parliamentary constituencies, Tasek Gelugor and Kepala Batas.

“Currently Sungai Kereh in Kulim constituency is still polluted and the matter should be addressed as well.

He said there is a proposal which should be taken up by the state government to resolve the prolonged issue by changing the agricultural land of pig farms into development land.

“If the (state) government changes the land use to development, I feel the residents and land owners of the area would agree as the value of land would appreciate as well, he added.

At the ceremony, Shabudin handed over 100 vouchers worth RM150 each to 100 school pupils and presented contributions of basic necessities to personnel of the two prisons. — Bernama