Traffic flow expected to increase tonight, tomorrow, say Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The police expect a 30 to 40 per cent increase in traffic flow along all major highways and roads from midnight till tomorrow in conjunction with the Christmas celebrations.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias said, however, the traffic remained under control as the public was not rushing to return to their hometowns as in previous celebrations.

“Some families have returned to their hometowns earlier, as schools are on leave until the beginning of 2021.

“I advise the public not to be complacent as the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is not over and the Recovery Movement Control Order is still being implemented,” he told Bernama.

Azisman said although inter-district and inter-state travel was allowed, the public was still urged to remain at home unless they had any official or important business to attend to.

“Otherwise, the roads will be congested and the chain of infection will not be effectively stopped,” he said.

Checks by Bernama found that traffic at the Gombak Toll Plaza and Jalan Duta Toll Plaza here had been picking up since 4 pm, as families are believed to be heading north and east to return to their hometowns in conjunction with the Christmas holidays. — Bernama