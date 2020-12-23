No entry to travellers from UK as govt still monitoring new Covid-19 strain, says Health D-G

Passengers wearing face masks have their temperature taken at a British Airways check-in desk at Heathrow airport, west London July 10, 2020. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 23 — The government is following closely the development of a new highly infectious Covid-19 variant that emerged in the UK, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

He said there is little information as to how dangerous the mutated strain is and as such will not be allowing travellers from the UK into Malaysia for the time being.

“We heard that it is 70 per cent more contagious so that is why we will be monitoring closely,” the Health director-general said in a Covid-19 media briefing here.

