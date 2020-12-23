Children won’t get Covid-19 vaccine since not tested by clinical trials, says minister

Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a Mosti press conference in Putrajaya December 23, 2030. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin today announced that only adults will be receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

He continued that Malaysia now has more than enough Covid-19 vaccine deals in the coming months to completely vaccinate its entire adult population, and that children would be among the remaining 30 per cent of the population who will not be administered the vaccine.

“I would like to explain that most of the clinical tests were done only on adults. There have been no clinical trials on children for the vaccine.

“Now in the pipeline, we have enough vaccines to cover 82.8 per cent of the total population in Malaysia. We have more than enough to cover all the adults in the country,” he said.

