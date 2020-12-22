Relaxation of regulatory requirements for tourism operators extended till June 2021

A theme park staff waits for customers at one of the many rides in Genting Highlands June 19, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has agreed to extend the relaxation of regulatory requirements for tourism operators licensed under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482) until the middle of next year.

The ministry in a statement today said the extension from Jan 1 to June 30, 2021, will include the relaxations in the size of premises of licensed tourism operators and permission to conduct other businesses in their premises.

The relaxation of the regulatory requirements for tourism operators was previously granted from March 18 until Dec 31, 2020.

On renting business premises as co-share office space, Motac said the relaxation will be given until June 30, 2021.

It said the relaxation is expected to benefit 6,894 licensed tourism operators which run travel agency businesses.

“The ministry hopes this relaxation will help in easing the burden and problems faced by tourism operators which are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said. ― Bernama