Putrajaya mulling expedition of RM1.5b flood mitigation project in Kelantan, says MB

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin visits flood victims at a temporary evacuation centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Mentok in Terengganu December 22, 2020. ― Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, Dec 22 ― The federal government has agreed to consider speeding up phase two of the flood mitigation project in Kelantan involving an allocation of RM1.5 billion, said Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

He said the matter was agreed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when visiting flood victims at the relief centre (PPS) in Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual Tinggi, Rantau Panjang, near here, today.

“The prime minister, in general, has asked the state government to ensure the matter is submitted under the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he told reporters after the visit.

Ahmad said phase one of the flood mitigation project from Tumpat to Rantau Panjang was ongoing, while phase two involving areas in Rantau Panjang to the Jeli border was expected to be carried out in 2023.

“However, we requested that phase two be started earlier as the people are facing flood issues every year due to lack of flood mitigation. If the project can be implemented sooner, it can solve the problems the people have faced for decades,” he said.

Ahmad also expressed his appreciation to Muhyiddin for visiting the PPS.

“The presence of the prime minister will definitely boost the motivation of our staff, especially the frontliners, to remain committed in carrying out their responsibilities,” he said. ― Bernama